Michael Strahan receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Michael Strahan has blazed yet another trail, with the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame dedicated in the sports entertainment category.

He's an NFL Hall of Famer, a game show host, a Peabody Award-winning journalist and now - he has his own star.

"It's surreal," Strahan said. "Who thinks growing up you would have this happen in your life? Especially when you're in the sports world and next thing you know, you're on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood."

His legacy is rooted in football and has evolved to show he is a giant in more ways than one. Soon after winning the 2007 Super Bowl, and after appearing in seven Pro Bowls, Strahan became a prominent voice in sports media.

He found a voice in other areas too, by hosting ABC's "Good Morning America," writing a book, launching a brand and even going to space!

"I figured I'd have to go to space to be with the stars, but I guess not," he said. "Could've saved myself a trip."

His secret? Staying true to who he is.

"Different personalities of who I am, but all really authentic and I think that's what has helped me really build a career and helped me like enjoy life and what I'm doing," Strahan said.

He's learning who he can be with the help of the people who push and guide him when he can't see certain things for himself.

"Got a lot of people and everybody from a different aspects and different parts of my life but everybody has the same common theme and that's just being a good person, like wanting better for everybody around them," he said.

Those people came to support Strahan's big day in Hollywood, honoring No. 92 and his new number as the 2,744th star on the Walk of Fame.