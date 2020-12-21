Michaela Garecht's mother reads heartbreaking letter after man charged in daughter's 1988 murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4717013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the past thirty years, Sharon Murch has been searching for answers, about what happened to her little girl, who was last seen in their Hayward neighborhood on Nov. 19, 1988.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- The mother of Michaela Garecht released a statement Monday after the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged 59-year-old David Misch with murder in connection to the 1988 disappearance of her daughter.Garecht's mom, Sharon Murch, was unable to attend the press conference in the Bay Area, but she joined ABC7 News on Zoom to read the statement.In her letter, Michaela's mother wrote in the past year she had come to a place of accepting that Michaela was probably no longer alive."I feel as though I am still looking for Michaela, but now I don't know where. I honestly feel lost in the dark," wrote Garecht's mother.She goes on to thank the Hayward Police Department for working hard on Michaela's case and those who have "propped" her up during some of the hardest times."I ask that you please don't forget her now. She is no longer a case, but she is what she always has been, and that is a bright and shining light, and in her absence from this earth, it is up to us to find a way to carry her light forward."Read the full statement below or watch in the media play above: