Suspect in kidnapping, murder of Michaela Garecht due in court today

The mother of Michaela Garecht released a statement Monday after the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged 59-year-old David Misch with murder in connection to the 1988 disappearance of her daughter.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Today, after more than 30 years, the man police say kidnapped and killed Michaela Garecht will formally face charges in the case.The parents of the nine-year-old have wondered for decades who took her from a Hayward parking lot. It appears they have that answer, but there is still so much they don't know.Police say a palm print at the scene of the kidnaping matches 59-year-old David Misch. He is already in prison serving a sentence for another murder and waiting trial for the murder of two other people.Misch is accused of killing 9-year-old Michaela Garecht who was kidnapped in 1988. For police and her parents it has been 32 years of chasing and hearing about false leads. There were thousands of tips, sometimes dealing with false hope as they tried to find her kidnapper."All I know is the palm print was on the scooter and over the years they have gone back and as a matter of fact November of last year -- they just did an upgrade on my palm print for comparison matches and stuff like that," said Rod Garecht, Michaela's father.Michaela was grabbed outside a Hayward grocery store and thrown into a car. Her kidnapper had moved her scooter - and when she went to find it she was snatched. Fremont police first tipped the Hayward police that they should look at Misch as they were investigating him for a double murder. Authorities have not found Michaela's remains.Misch has declined to answer any questions. He is set to appear in court virtually at 8:30 a.m.