6 Bay Area restaurants catch the attention of Michelin Guide inspectors

Tony's Seafood

Aziza

Tacos Oscar

Los Carnalitos

Brotzeit Lokal

Selby's

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While the next round of awarding Michelin stars is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, those notorious Michelin inspectors haven't stopped eating.In a virtual charity event this week, the Michelin Guide revealed 25 restaurants in California that have caught inspectors' attention. The list is a "snapshot of new and inspiring culinary talent across California," says Michelin.The roundup includes six restaurants in the Bay Area. Read more about those six outstanding restaurants below or see the full list from Michelin here This historic restaurant is now under the ownership of Hog Island Oysters, making an oyster platter the obvious order. They have a large patio right on the water, perfect for outdoor dining.Michelin-starred chef Mourad Lahlou serves up Moroccan dishes at Aziza. (You may also know him for his eponymous restaurant Mourad.) One menu favorite is the basteeya, which is confit chicken with spiced almonds and onion all wrapped up in flaky pastry.Tacos Oscar has a creative collection of tacos topped high with veggies, like a ratatouille taco and a broccoli taco option. They've already won the approval of actor Jason Momoa, who stopped by recently for some takeout while he was riding his motorcycle around the Bay Area."This family-run spot delivers a taste of Mexico City," said the Michelin Guide inspector. The tortillas are house-made, so the inspector suggests ordering the quesadilla with squash blossom, queso fresco and tomatillo salsa.This biergarten makes its sausages from scratch and anything off its beer list would pair nicely with the waterfront view.While Selby's is closed for the time being, they are offering a Thanksgiving takeout menu, with turkey, sides and pies.