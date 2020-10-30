6 Bay Area restaurants catch the attention of Michelin Guide inspectors

In a virtual charity event this week, the Michelin Guide revealed 25 restaurants in California that have caught inspectors' attention. The list is a "snapshot of new and inspiring culinary talent across California," says Michelin.
The roundup includes six restaurants in the Bay Area. Read more about those six outstanding restaurants below or see the full list from Michelin here.
Tony's Seafood
18863 Shoreline Hwy., Marshall (Marin County); open for outdoor dining and takeout
This historic restaurant is now under the ownership of Hog Island Oysters, making an oyster platter the obvious order. They have a large patio right on the water, perfect for outdoor dining.
Aziza
5800 Geary Blvd., San Francisco; open for indoor and outdoor dining (reservations recommended), plus takeout
Michelin-starred chef Mourad Lahlou serves up Moroccan dishes at Aziza. (You may also know him for his eponymous restaurant Mourad.) One menu favorite is the basteeya, which is confit chicken with spiced almonds and onion all wrapped up in flaky pastry.
Tacos Oscar
420 40th St., Oakland; open for takeout
Tacos Oscar has a creative collection of tacos topped high with veggies, like a ratatouille taco and a broccoli taco option. They've already won the approval of actor Jason Momoa, who stopped by recently for some takeout while he was riding his motorcycle around the Bay Area.
Los Carnalitos
30200 Industrial Pkwy. SW, Hayward; takeout and delivery only
"This family-run spot delivers a taste of Mexico City," said the Michelin Guide inspector. The tortillas are house-made, so the inspector suggests ordering the quesadilla with squash blossom, queso fresco and tomatillo salsa.
Brotzeit Lokal
1000 Embarcadero, Oakland; open for outdoor dining and takeout
This biergarten makes its sausages from scratch and anything off its beer list would pair nicely with the waterfront view.
Selby's
3001 El Camino Real, Redwood City; closed until spring 2021
While Selby's is closed for the time being, they are offering a Thanksgiving takeout menu, with turkey, sides and pies.