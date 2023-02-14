Suspect at large, multiple injuries after 'shots fired' at Michigan State University campus: police

Suspect believed to be on foot, police ask community members to shelter in place

Police said the suspect is believed to be on foot and asked students and community members to shelter in place.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- There were "shots fired" near Berkey Hall on Michigan State University's East Lansing campus Monday night, police said, and there are "multiple reported injuries" at a second reported shooting at IM East, a fitness center on campus, ABC News reported.

Police sources told the ABC7 Chicago I-Team that the Justice Department's intelligence fusion center has put out an alert to law enforcement agencies that there are multiple gunshot victims at the main campus and the gunman is believed to be armed with a rifle.

Around 10:19 p.m. ET, police said victims were being transported to Sparrow Hospital. They said Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union and Berkey Hall have all been cleared.

"The suspect is believed to be on foot right now," the MSU Police and Public Safety department tweeted. "Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond."

Police said they believe there is only one suspect at this time, and that IM East "is being secured." The suspect has been described as a short male with a mask.

The City of East Lansing also tweeted that community members should shelter in place.

"The shooter is still at large. Police are active on the scene. Community members on and off campus should shelter in place immediately," the city said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.