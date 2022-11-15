SF judge dismisses nearly half of misdemeanor charges against alleged stalker

Hobbs is back in court on November 29 for his arraignment.

A man who has allegedly been stalking and harassing women on the street in broad daylight across San Francisco has been arrested, police announced.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco judge dropped nearly half the misdemeanor charges against a man accused of stalking multiple women in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

Bill Gene Hobbs, 34, was arrested in October in connection to 14 incidents of stalking, harassment, and unwanted touching.

Hobbs was facing 22 charges including sexual battery and assault.

A judge dismissed many of those charges, citing insufficient evidence.

The judge is permitting prosecutors to continue the case with one felony charge and 12 misdemeanors.

Hobbs has been accused of roaming the streets for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them. The victims and public took to social media, demanding he be stopped for good after minimal action from the city.

The reported incidents began in San Francisco as early as Sept. 2022.

Hobbs will remain in custody, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement on Tuesday to ABC7 News.

The DA said "we respect the court's decision dismissing the public nuisance charges."

Jenkins says she plans on a "vigorous prosecution" on felony charges of false imprisonment, three misdemeanor sexual assaults and single misdemeanor assault and eight misdemeanor battery charges.

Hobbs is back in court on November 29 for his arraignment.

If you believe you have been a victim or have information about this investigation, please call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

