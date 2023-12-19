Police looking for missing Capitola woman, boyfriend person of interest in case

Her car was found abandoned in front of her boyfriend's home in El Cerrito, police say

Police are searching for Alice Herrmann from Capitola who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Police are searching for Alice Herrmann from Capitola who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Police are searching for Alice Herrmann from Capitola who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Police are searching for Alice Herrmann from Capitola who has been missing for more than two weeks.

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are searching for a Capitola woman who has been missing for more than two weeks. Alice "Alix" Herrmann was last seen at a rowing event in Santa Cruz.

Her family says she did not show up for work one day, and didn't return any calls or texts.

"We could not get a hold of her," said Eric Herrmann, Alice's brother. "We actually were starting to get worried about piecing together about some other inquiries we had."

Herrmann, 61, was supposed to be in Hawaii right now visiting family.

Police say they found her car abandoned in front of her boyfriend's home in El Cerrito.

The boyfriend is 54-year-old Theobald "Theo" Lengyel.

MORE: Bay Area mother who went missing in Texas found safe, family says

He also goes as "Mylo Stone" and is an ex-member of the rock band Mr. Bungle.

Police say Lengyel is not cooperating with police. They say he is a person of interest in this case.

"Lengyel was in Capitola around the time of her disappearance," said El Cerrito Police Chief Paul Keith. "He came back to El Cerrito, and then traveled to Portland Oregon by car."

Detectives think he is back in the Bay Area, but still do not know how to get ahold of him.

They say they have evidence that suggests this is a homicide case.

MORE: 4-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by relative found safe, SFPD says

They are asking anyone who are near rural roads or on hiking trails to be vigilant if they see anything.

"We are trying to determine where he may have gone in that time frame," Keith said. "With hope of finding some clue where Alice is at."

The Herrmann family is not losing faith of finding Alice.

"We are worried," Eric said. "At the same time we are trying to remain hopeful for a good outcome."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live