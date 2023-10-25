4-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by relative found safe, SFPD says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 4-year-old girl who was allegedly taken by a relative Tuesday has been found safe, according to San Francisco police.

The SFPD said it responded to the 1100 block of Mission St. at approximately 1:30 a.m. to a report of a possible kidnapping of Fatima Abuzahra.

Police determined that Fatima was taken from her home by a relative, Enas Birawi, without the father's knowledge or consent.

Police said on Wednesday they located the girl, the suspect and the suspect's 8-year-old son on the 1500 block of Lombard St. around 5:30 p.m. the same day on Tuesday.

All appear to be in good physical health, police said.

The 4-year-old victim was reunited with her father as well as the suspect's son whose custody was given to his father, police added.

Birawi was arrested and faces felony charges of kidnapping and child endangerment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.