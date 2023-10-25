  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

4-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by relative found safe, SFPD says

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, October 25, 2023 10:11PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 4-year-old girl who was allegedly taken by a relative Tuesday has been found safe, according to San Francisco police.

The SFPD said it responded to the 1100 block of Mission St. at approximately 1:30 a.m. to a report of a possible kidnapping of Fatima Abuzahra.

Police determined that Fatima was taken from her home by a relative, Enas Birawi, without the father's knowledge or consent.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Police said on Wednesday they located the girl, the suspect and the suspect's 8-year-old son on the 1500 block of Lombard St. around 5:30 p.m. the same day on Tuesday.

All appear to be in good physical health, police said.

MORE: Missing 14-year-old Oakland girl found safe, police say

The 4-year-old victim was reunited with her father as well as the suspect's son whose custody was given to his father, police added.

Birawi was arrested and faces felony charges of kidnapping and child endangerment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW