Boyfriend of missing Capitola woman arrested, human remains found in Tilden Park: police

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KGO) -- The boyfriend of a missing Capitola woman was arrested Tuesday for murder after police found human remains in Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley, according to authorities.

Authorities took Theobald "Theo" Lengyel into custody without incident in Santa Cruz County.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police looking for missing Capitola woman, boyfriend person of interest in case

Capitola police say their investigation began when Alice Herrmann's family reported her missing on Dec. 3. Her family says she didn't show up for work and didn't return any calls or texts.

After conducting interviews and gathering evidence, detectives determined that foul play was involved and identified Lengyel as a person of interest.

The investigation also led detectives to Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley where they were able to recover human remains. The identification of those remains is pending DNA confirmation from the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live