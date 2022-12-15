Police searching for missing Petaluma woman with dementia, say she may not survive cold

Sixty-eight-year-old Virginia Fuquay, who has dementia, was last seen on Tuesday and police say that the cold temperatures could be life-threatening.

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- An urgent search for a missing woman with dementia in Petaluma is underway, as cold temperatures that could be life-threatening are causing even more concern.

Virginia Fuquay, 68, was last Tuesday afternoon. She was seen around 3:30 p.m. wandering off from her Petaluma home on Mountain View Ave in an unknown direction.

Police say Fuquay has dementia and that if she is not found soon, she will not survive the frigid weather.

They started looking for her Tuesday night and the search continued all day Wednesday. Authorities checked to see if she made it to a home in San Rafael, but did not find her.

However, they do have a couple of new leads they are following.

"She possibly was trying to get on a bus and we have some video of her walking northbound on Petaluma Boulevard and we're working with our local transit agencies to see if they have video, or checking with the bus drivers from yesterday," Lt. Tim Lyons with Petaluma Police said Wednesday.

Fuquay is Filipino and described as being 5 feet tall and weighing about 90 pounds.

She was wearing a red, short-sleeved blouse and black pants as seen in surveillance pictures provided by police. She also had on orange slip on shoes.

Images of missing Virginia Fuquay provided by the Petaluma Police Department. Petaluma Police Department

If you have seen her or have information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Petaluma Police right away at (707) 778-4372.

