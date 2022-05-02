Mission College class creating a beautiful blend of basketball in South Bay

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11791020" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Warriors' Klay Thompson surprised high school students from Richmond after a recent home game, giving words of wisdom about the college experience.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Spring is the best time of the year for basketball fans. College basketball just finished up about a month ago and the NBA Playoffs are in full swing. Down in the South Bay, Mission College is embracing the game with a class and partnership creating a beautiful blend of basketball."We're here to teach these students about wheelchair basketball and athletes with disabilities," said Golden State Road Warriors head coach Paul Jackson.Take a trip inside the Mission College gym in Santa Clara on a spring night and you'll see some hoopers sharing their love for the game of basketball."There's no better place to be than Mission College. There are students here, if I can't create different types of drills with basketball, I shouldn't be here," said Mission College Women's Basketball head coach Corey Cafferata.Cafferata and Jackson have teamed up to create a beautiful blend of basketball."It's been great, kind of how Corey has incorporated us together and it's not a separation," said Golden State Road Warriors team captain Chuck Gill. "I'm quite sure there's a lot of people and a lot of students that haven't seen wheelchair basketball."Twice a week, students from a beginner's basketball class alongside the Golden State Road Warriors hoop it up. When the Road Warriors were struggling to find a practice facility, Mission College opened its doors."These guys are very good shooters, I get motivated by seeing what they can do on the court," said Mission College student Kenneth Kirkland.Life lessons being taught both on and off the court."If you are complaining about something. Look right there," said Cafferata. "You are tired? Suck it up and look how hard these guys are working. They are so grateful to be in this class, it's unbelievable."While the partnership between the school and Road Warriors is relatively new, more opportunities are on the horizon."They are excited about being about involved with us. Possibly holding events, tournaments here," said Gill. "The gym is incredible, you can't complain about anything like that. It's been a great couple of months so far."