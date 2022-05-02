Sports

Mission College class creating a beautiful blend of basketball in South Bay

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mission College class creating a beautiful blend of basketball

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Spring is the best time of the year for basketball fans. College basketball just finished up about a month ago and the NBA Playoffs are in full swing. Down in the South Bay, Mission College is embracing the game with a class and partnership creating a beautiful blend of basketball.

"We're here to teach these students about wheelchair basketball and athletes with disabilities," said Golden State Road Warriors head coach Paul Jackson.

Take a trip inside the Mission College gym in Santa Clara on a spring night and you'll see some hoopers sharing their love for the game of basketball.

"There's no better place to be than Mission College. There are students here, if I can't create different types of drills with basketball, I shouldn't be here," said Mission College Women's Basketball head coach Corey Cafferata.

VIDEO: Warriors' Klay Thompson encourages students to pursue college education
EMBED More News Videos

Warriors' Klay Thompson surprised high school students from Richmond after a recent home game, giving words of wisdom about the college experience.



Cafferata and Jackson have teamed up to create a beautiful blend of basketball.

"It's been great, kind of how Corey has incorporated us together and it's not a separation," said Golden State Road Warriors team captain Chuck Gill. "I'm quite sure there's a lot of people and a lot of students that haven't seen wheelchair basketball."

Twice a week, students from a beginner's basketball class alongside the Golden State Road Warriors hoop it up. When the Road Warriors were struggling to find a practice facility, Mission College opened its doors.

"These guys are very good shooters, I get motivated by seeing what they can do on the court," said Mission College student Kenneth Kirkland.

VIDEO: Golden State Warrior Kevon Looney takes over as principal in Oakland for the day
EMBED More News Videos

Golden State Warrior Kevon Looney stood in as principal for the day in Oakland as part of the Warriors Back to School in the Bay program.



Life lessons being taught both on and off the court.

"If you are complaining about something. Look right there," said Cafferata. "You are tired? Suck it up and look how hard these guys are working. They are so grateful to be in this class, it's unbelievable."

While the partnership between the school and Road Warriors is relatively new, more opportunities are on the horizon.

"They are excited about being about involved with us. Possibly holding events, tournaments here," said Gill. "The gym is incredible, you can't complain about anything like that. It's been a great couple of months so far."

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta claradisabilitybasketballsports
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 10 states report severe hepatitis in children
EXCLUSIVE: Couple visiting Oakland for birthday robbed at gunpoint
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Big rig smashes into Bay Bridge toll plaza booth
Downtown SF residents awoken by large sideshow Sunday
Family responds to rookie SJ officer's fentanyl overdose death
Bay Area woman and world champ sled dog racer evacuate Ukraine dogs
Show More
Noodle Fest returned to SF after 12-year hiatus
Warriors rally after Green ejected, beat Grizzlies in Game 1
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows U.S. support
Family grapples with loss after Pescadero cliff crash kills 2
More TOP STORIES News