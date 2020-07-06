MLB schedule 2020: San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's release schedules for this season

The Giants start the season on Thursday, July 23 in Los Angeles for a four-game series against the Dodgers.
"Due to Major League Baseball's efforts to limit travel during the 2020 season, the Giants will only play against the National League West and American League West," the team said Tuesday.
The Giants will play each of their National League West Division rivals 10 times - the Arizona Diamondbacks (7 home/3 away), the Colorado Rockies (6 away/4 home), the Los Angeles Dodgers (7 away/3 home) and San Diego Padres (6 home/4 away).
You can see their full schedule here:
Here's your look at the 2020 SF Giants schedule 📸 via @SFGiants #ABC7Now #SFGiantshttps://t.co/06Z3wMy5Il pic.twitter.com/3vrJLtmpgD— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) July 6, 2020
The A's will open the season on Friday, July 24, at the Oakland Coliseum with a six-game homestand versus the Los Angeles Angels (July 24-27) and Colorado Rockies (July 28-29).
The Club will then travel to Seattle for the first road trip of the season, a four-game slate against the Mariners (July 31-Aug. 3), the team said in a press release.
Here's a look at their full schedule:
Here's your @Athletics 60-game schedule. #ABC7Now #RootedInOakland https://t.co/6kiJUmqhGY https://t.co/86l1UmjdyZ— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) July 6, 2020
