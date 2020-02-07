Director of San Francisco's Public Works Mohammed Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis appeared in federal court on corruption charges

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Director of San Francisco's Public Works Mohammed Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis appeared in federal court today on corruption charges."Mohammed, what do you want to say to the people of San Francisco?" Reporter Melanie Woodrow asked.It was 'talk to the hand' from Nuru who had no answer for ABC7 News.Nuru and Nick Bovis are facing honest services wire fraud charges in connection with an alleged scheme to bribe a San Francisco Airport Commissioner."Our client is a really good guy, family man, hard-working and virtually an institution in San Francisco," Mike Stepanian, Bovis' attorney said. "And I think it's all going to come out in the wash"Today was largely procedural with future court dates being set on the calendar.