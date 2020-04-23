celebrity

Molly Sims works out for a cause, gives advice to moms juggling kids amid coronavirus

Molly Sims' new workout challenge promises a great body and may even save some lives too.
By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- Actress, model, humanitarian, blogger and, most recently, TikTok aficionado Molly Sims is keeping her fans fit and entertained, all while using her platform to give back.

In an attempt to keep her followers motivated, Sims started a "Workout Wednesday" challenge on her Instagram page. For every person that posts a video of themselves completing her challenge, she will donate five masks from Los Angeles shop The House of Woo.

"We picked The House of Woo. [It's] a local, small, women-backed company," Sims said. "[Staci Woo] is in downtown LA and she started making masks so we wanted to support her, but also give people masks."

After one week, Sims has already donated 150 masks from the challenge and will continue to donate masks for the duration of the pandemic. Fair warning to her followers: Sims plans to "up the ante" and make the next Workout Wednesday challenge even harder.

Like many other parents during this pandemic, Sims has faced the challenge of keeping her three children entertained and educated every day of the week. While being confined has been difficult, Sims tries to find innovative ways to keep things interesting, whether it's camping in the backyard or having spring break in her living room, quarantine style.

"We bake a lot, we cook a lot, we laugh a lot, we scream a lot, we cry a lot. But it's also fun," Sims said.

The actress has a "meal prep" approach to planning her kids' days and advises other parents to schedule diverse activities, so there is always something to look forward to. Of course, Sims also relies on Disney+ for their selection of family programming and nature documentaries to entertain her children.

"Structure planning for your kids instead of meal planning for yourself--it really does help a lot," Sims said. "Do things that you wouldn't normally do, say yes when you're stressed."

The actress urges those that are frustrated in self-isolation to alter their perspective and focus on the positive outcomes of this situation, including: increased quality time with family, a greater appreciation for health heroes and essential workers and the collective empathy we've forged as a community.

Sims relayed some advice from her friend, Child Development and Behavior Specialist Betsy Brown Braun: "You don't want your kids to remember this time as a bad time...Every day is really long for them. And it's extremely long for us, but it's really long for them. So, you know, try to make the most of it."

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityexerciseface maskworkoutsmall businesssocial mediacoronavirusinstagramworkout wednesday
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Snoop Dogg-inspired wine to be released this summer
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
Danny Trejo donates meals to health care workers
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3D printed swabs help solve COVID-19 test kit shortage
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Self-employed workers forced to wait months to apply for unemployment in CA
COVID-19 fears: Woman who delayed trip to ER could've died from heart attack
Zero waste lifestyle challenged during COVID-19 pandemic
Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
Show More
Sparks fly as Vegas mayor, Anderson Cooper spar over reopening
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
How to fight climate change with your food choices
SF mayor announces expansion of COVID-19 testing for essential employees
More TOP STORIES News