WATCH LIVE: Health officials discuss 1st likely monkeypox case in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Sacramento Co. health officials are holding a press conference on Tuesday to discuss a likely case of monkeypox related to travel in Europe.The patient under investigation recently traveled to areas in Europe where cases of monkeypox have been confirmed and is currently isolating at home.The traveler was not in contact with any other people. Officials say risk to the general public is very low.Health officials say confirmation testing from CDC is pending but, based on symptoms and preliminary testing, it is likely a confirmed case of monkeypox.A Massachusetts resident who tested positive for monkeypox was the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.