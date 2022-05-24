virus

WATCH LIVE: Health officials discuss 1st likely monkeypox case in California

The patient under investigation recently traveled to areas in Europe where cases of monkeypox have been confirmed
Sacramento officials discuss 1st CA monkeypox case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Sacramento Co. health officials are holding a press conference on Tuesday to discuss a likely case of monkeypox related to travel in Europe.

The patient under investigation recently traveled to areas in Europe where cases of monkeypox have been confirmed and is currently isolating at home.

RELATED: What is monkeypox? What to know about virus, symptoms, spread as US confirms 1st 2022 case
The U.S. confirmed its first case of monkeypox. Here's what you need to know about the rare virus and its symptoms.



The traveler was not in contact with any other people. Officials say risk to the general public is very low.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above starting around 9:30 a.m.

Health officials say confirmation testing from CDC is pending but, based on symptoms and preliminary testing, it is likely a confirmed case of monkeypox.

A Massachusetts resident who tested positive for monkeypox was the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.

