virus

LA County confirms 1st presumptive case of monkeypox; final confirmation by CDC pending

EMBED <>More Videos

What is monkeypox? CDC updates doctors as CA reports 1st possible case

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday announced the county's first presumptive case of monkeypox, noting that final confirmation of the case by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pending.

RELATED: 1st possible CA case of monkeypox believed to be in Sacramento, health officials say

"The patient is an adult resident who recently traveled and had a known close contact to a case,'' according to a statement from the county Department of Public Health. "Although the patient is symptomatic, they are doing well and not hospitalized. They are isolated from others.''

Health officials said contact-tracing is being performed to identify anyone who was in close proximity to the patient, and "post-exposure prevention'' efforts have been enacted for close contacts.

VIDEO: What is monkeypox? What to know about virus, symptoms, spread as US confirms 1st 2022 case
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. confirmed its first case of monkeypox. Here's what you need to know about the rare virus and its symptoms.



Answers to frequently asked questions about monkeypox are available on the Department of Public Health's website.

Last week, the World Health Organization said 23 countries that haven't previously had monkeypox have now reported more than 250 cases. On Monday, the U.K. announced another 71 monkeypox cases.

RELATED: US in process of releasing monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile for 'high-risk' people: CDC

Monkeypox is known to spread when there is close physical contact with an infected person, their clothing or bedsheets.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. No deaths have been reported in the current outbreak beyond Africa.

Monkeypox is related to smallpox, but has milder symptoms. After smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980, countries suspended their mass immunization programs, a move that some experts believe may be helping monkeypox spread now, since there is now little widespread immunity to related diseases. Smallpox vaccines are also protective against monkeypox.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniaoutbreaku.s. & worldcenters for disease controlvirus
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
VIRUS
Global toll of mysterious hepatitis in children rises to 650 cases
WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns
1st possible CA case of monkeypox believed to be in Sacramento
US to release monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile: CDC
TOP STORIES
Tulsa shooter who killed 4 purchased rifle hours before
Warriors vs. Celtics: Game 1 of NBA Finals on ABC7 at 6 p.m.
Preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake reported in East Bay, USGS says
Warriors vs. Celtics: NBA Finals schedule, how to watch
Why are people still infectious 10 days after getting COVID?
'Murder at City Hall' | Watch the documentary
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Show More
Biden to make speech on guns Thursday
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Woman finds $36,000 in couch she got on Craigslist
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry favored to win 1st NBA Finals MVP
Mountain lion captured after trapped inside Bay Area classroom
More TOP STORIES News