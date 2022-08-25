Sen. Alex Padilla tours SF monkeypox vaccine site, says 'we must do more'

California has the second highest positivity rate of monkeypox cases in the country, according to Padilla

A call to action in San Francisco from California Senator Alex Padilla saying more needs to be done in the effort to contain the monkeypox virus.

"We can not let up, we must do more," said Sen. Alex Padilla, at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Padilla's push visit comes as San Francisco appears to be turning a corner against the virus with just five cases reported last week.

Padilla, along with local political, health and union leaders met with the media, before touring the monkeypox vaccine site.

The Senator applauded the work done by local, state and federal agencies, but says more needs to be done.

"We simply do not have the supply of the vaccine to meet the need of the number of people requesting the vaccines, and seeking appointments to protect a disease that is continuing to spread throughout California," said Sen. Padilla.

California has the second highest positivity rate of monkeypox cases in the country, according to Padilla.

Padilla credited the Biden administration's recent response, with this week's delivery of 1.8 million vaccine doses to states which is ahead of schedule.

Health officials say the allocation is a good start, but more is needed, especially in communities of color.

Sen. Padilla is asking the government to do more in response to monkeypox. He says cases are still rising in California and there needs to be more vaccine supply to meet those who need it.

San Francisco Publich Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax says more 21,500 vaccines doses have been administered in San Francisco.

