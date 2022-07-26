Monkeypox SF Bay Area update: Zuckerberg SF General vaccine clinic closed due to lack of supply

The World Health Organization is calling the monkeypox outbreak a "public health emergency," with cases reported in more than 75 countries.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monkeypox is currently spreading in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the country. Here's the latest on vaccine availability, cases and more.

July 26, 2022

Starting Tuesday, the monkeypox vaccine clinic at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital will be closed until they get more vaccine. The Department of Public Health says it hasn't been told by the federal government what its vaccine allotment will be this week.

The agency has requested 35,000 doses. So far, it has received only 7,800.

Currently, there's only one lab that makes the vaccine, but it has agreed to license it to other manufacturers. On Monday, the hospital clinic gave out about 500 doses.

