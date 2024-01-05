Monster Jam returns to SF's Oracle Park after over a decade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monster Jam is kicking off its 2024 season right here in San Francisco, and it's their first time back inside of Oracle Park in more than 10 years.

Oracle Park has been transformed with more than 300 truckloads of dirt, which is more than 15 million pounds.

The Monster Jam team brought out one of their most famous and iconic monster trucks - known as Grave Digger - for ABC7 to have a sneak peek of on Friday morning.

The concept of Grave Digger was developed 45 years ago by Dennis Anderson, the father of the driver of the truck ABC7 got a look at.

It was originally built out of an old 1951 Chevy panel wagon with parts scrounged up from junk yards, and now it's one of the most decorated trucks in the world.

The driver, Adam Anderson, has five Monster Jam world championship wins under his belt.

Organizers of this event say Oracle Park's very unique footprint right on the water will make for one of the most compelling settings for a Monster Jam event this year.

Monster Jam is happening Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 at Oracle Park.

