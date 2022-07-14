shark attack

Monterey Co. shark attack survivor describes chilling encounter

"It grabbed me and pulled me up, then it dove me down in the water."
EMBED <>More Videos

Monterey Co. shark attack survivor describes chilling encounter

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The man who survived a shark attack off the coast of Monterey in June is out of the hospital and sharing some chilling details about the encounter.

"I was about 150 yards from being done near the beach when just....wham!"

Steve Bruemmer was attacked near Lovers Point in Pacific Grove.

RELATED: Swimmer injured in shark attack at Lovers Point Beach expected to make full recovery, doctors say
EMBED More News Videos

The swimmer who was attacked while swimming at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove is in fair condition and expected to make a full recovery.



On Wednesday, he was discharged from Natividad Medical Center in Salinas after spending three weeks there.

The surgeon who operated on him says the shark bite came within millimeters of severing a major artery.

However, Bruemmer didn't suffer any broken bones or major organ damage.

"It grabbed me and pulled me up, then it dove me down in the water, then it spit me out," he said.

"I'm not a seal. It's looking for a seal. We're not its food. It spit me out. And it was looking at me. Right next to me. I thought it might bite me again. So I pushed it by my hand and I kicked at it with my foot and then it left."

RELATED: Video shows paddleboarders rescue swimmer seriously injured in shark attack at Lovers Point Beach
EMBED More News Videos

Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove is closed until Saturday after a swimmer was attacked by a shark Wednesday morning, according to police.



Other swimmers rushed to Bruemmer's aid, pulled him out of the water and administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

He was bitten across his thighs and abdomen, but he's expected to make a full recovery.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachessharksoceansshark attack
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
Family member beats shark to free teen girl from its jaws
Swimmer injured in shark attack expected to make full recovery
Swimmer seriously injured in shark attack at Lovers Point Beach
Police: Boogie boarder killed in apparent shark attack in Morro Bay
TOP STORIES
Romance scam making its way to cryptocurrency investments, warns feds
Controversy at pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinic in Berkeley
Twitter back up after apparent massive outage
Search for solutions after bunker with weapons found near SJ school
EXCLUSIVE: New SF DA explains how she plans to clean up city
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Highland Park shooting survivor speaks out
4 East Bay schools broken into, vandalized over weekend
Show More
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 4,200 acres
Forward progress stopped in grass fire Benicia, firefighters say
The stark disparity of inflation in the Bay Area
OC family hoping for cure for 7-year-old's rare brain cancer
Burglary suspects lead CHP on car chase from Novato to Oakland
More TOP STORIES News