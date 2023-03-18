2 Montgomery HS students arrested for bringing weapons to campus, Santa Rosa police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Two Montgomery High School students were arrested Friday for possessing weapons on campus after report of a fight, Santa Rosa police said.
Police tweeted this photo of a knife along with metal knuckles found on the students.
Along with the weapons, police also found marijuana on a student.
Police say the students admitted to being at a fight near the school, but just as spectators.
Four other students have been arrested in the past week for bringing knives to Santa Rosa schools.
Earlier this month, a 16-year-old Montgomery High School student was fatally stabbed during a fight in a classroom, and a 15-year-old has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death.
