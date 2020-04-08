7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Mortgage forbearance requests jump nearly 2,000%, FDA temporarily eases food label requirements, and Whatsapp limits message forwarding to slow spread of misinformation

By and Simone Chavoor

(Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mortgage forbearance requests spike nearly 2,000% in response to coronavirus pandemic

The number of mortgage forbearance requests has skyrocketed in recent weeks, according to a new survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

According to the survey, forbearance requests grew by 1,270% between March 2 and March 16, then grew another 1,896% from March 16 to March 30.

The number of loans in forbearance grew from 0.25% to 2.66% in the period between March 2 to April 1.

"MBA's survey highlights the immediate relief consumers are seeking as they navigate the economic hardships brought forth by the mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Mike Fratantoni, MBA's Senior Vice President and Chief Economist.

FDA temporarily relaxes food labeling requirements to speed up food supply chain

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in the interest of speeding up the food supply chain, has temporarily relaxed its food labeling guidelines.

The FDA issued documents aimed at food manufacturers, retailers, and restaurants. Acknowledging the shift of many restaurants from in-house dining to selling packaged food to go, the FDA stated it would not object if the packaged food didn't bear a nutrition label -- so long as the restaurant doesn't make any nutritional claims. The FDA is also easing menu labeling requirements.

One of the other guidelines pertains to the sale of eggs, which have been in increased demand since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and shelter-in-place responses. The FDA says "it does not intend to object" to the sale of unlabeled eggs sold in cartons or flats, as long as the retailer posts information about the origin of the eggs, and how to safely handle them.

WhatsApp limits how often a message can be forwarded to slow spread of misinformation

Messaging app WhatsApp is restricting the ability to forward messages in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 misinformation.

WhatsApp announced the change in a blog post on Tuesday. Now, users who receive a message that has already been "highly forwarded" (sent five or more times) can only forward it to one new chat at a time. Previously, users could forward the message to five new chats at once.

"Is all forwarding bad? Certainly not. We know many users forward helpful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or prayers they find meaningful," the blog states. "However, we've seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe it's important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation."



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscowhatsappcoronavirusmortgage lenders7 on your sidefood safetyconsumermortgagesfdafoodconsumer watchpersonal financefinanceconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
Tips to make your food last longer during COVID-19
Types of food processors for your meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News