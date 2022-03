Labrador retriever

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a lot of love for the Labrador retriever!The American Kennel Club released its 2021 list of the most popular dogs. For the 31st year in a row, Labs tops the national list. It's also the top dog in San Francisco.The family-friendly pooch is known for its outgoing personality and eager-to-please attitude.The AKC maintains an annual list of the most-popular breeds based on registrations.