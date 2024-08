Here are the 2024 nominees for 'World's Ugliest Dog' contest

That's right - it's time for the "World's Ugliest Dog" contest at the Sonoma Marin Fair.

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's time to get ugly!

Take a look: these "not-so-cute" critters are up for this year's prize.

Here are the 2024 World's Ugliest Dog nominees. Sonoma Marin Fair

The winner will be announced Friday at the Petaluma Fairgrounds.

They'll get a trophy and a $1,500 dollar cash prize.

Who's got your vote?