Mother, child hurt after truck drives onto Oakland sidewalk

A mom and her 4-year-old child were rushed to an Oakland hospital after a truck drove up on to a sidewalk along Foothill Boulevard and hit them. (KGO-TV)

by Brandon Behle
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A mom and her 4-year-old child were rushed to an Oakland hospital Friday after a truck drove up on to a sidewalk along Foothill Boulevard and hit them.

According to fire officials, the child was in a stroller when they were hit and was pinned underneath the truck shortly after 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Firefighters were able to get the child out from under the car and say the child was alive and breathing.

The 4-year-old was rushed to Oakland Children's Hospital with serious injuries. The child's mother also sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Highland Hospital.

Investigators tell ABC7 News they are still not sure why the truck drove up onto the sidewalk on the 4200 block of Foothill Blvd, but that the driver stayed at the scene as is cooperating with investigators.
