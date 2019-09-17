accident

Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff

A motorcyclist miraculously survived a terrifying fall from a Colorado cliff and was able to capture it all on camera.

Rick Hogge's helmet cam was rolling when he went off a cliff and into a rushing river last month.

In the video, you can see Hogge trying to maneuver around a few rocks when he hits one of them causing his handlebars to turn too far to the left.

Hogge says he then accidentally hit the throttle sending him off the cliff. He says he fell about 60 to 70 feet into the water below.

Amazingly, Hogge walked away uninjured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mountainsmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclesaccident
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Vasco Road in Byron-area
NB I-880 reopened in Fremont after multi-vehicle crash
Witness describes watching car run over suspect detained by SFPD
Suspect in life-threatening condition after struck by unmarked SFPD car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Trump to visit Bay Area today for first time as president
WATCH IN 60: Trump protesters, Tenant protections, Transit Center restaurant
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
AccuWeather Forecast: Dry today, showers possible tonight, tomorrow
HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit SF today
General Mills recalls Gold Medal Flour for E.coli risk
Show More
Vaping-related death reported in Tulare County
Stanford, UCSF step closer to cure for common cold
House Judiciary Committee to hold 1st impeachment hearing
Berkeley's 'Gourmet Ghetto' nickname no more?
Critics, supporters prepare for President Trump's Bay Area campaign stop
More TOP STORIES News