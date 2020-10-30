Pets & Animals

Mountain lion rescued from wildfire has first playdate with sister cubs at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (KGO) -- An orphaned mountain lion cub just had his first play date with two sister mountain lions.

They are all orphans who were rescued from the Zogg Fire in Shasta County.

A CAL FIRE firefighter found Captain Cal wandering alone with with severe burns on his paws.

RELATED: Dog rescued from Zogg Fire rides co-pilot with CAL FIRE crew

California Fish & Game brought him to the Oakland Zoo for treatment.

The sisters were found a couple of week later without their mother but otherwise in good condition.



The three cubs were put into the same pen for the first time this week.

RELATED: Mountain lion cub rescued from Northern California wildfire being treated at Oakland Zoo

The zoo called it a "heartwarming hit."

The zoo says the cubs can't be released back into the wild.

But they will have each other until a permanent home can be found.

This image shows a mountain lion cub rescued from a wildfire in Shasta County, Calif. in September 2020.

This image shows a mountain lion cub rescued from a wildfire in Shasta County, Calif. in September 2020.

Oakland Zoo



The three cubs met for the first time this week and the Oakland Zoo called it a "heartwarming hit."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoaklandcalifornia wildfiresoakland zooanimal rescue
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area grandfather builds desks for low-income students
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Strong Aegean Sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey
How to approach a person who won't wear a mask
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
Lil Wayne meets with Donald Trump days ahead of election
Bay Area building owners boarding up as Election Day approaches
Show More
Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows racist attack on Black woman in Pittsburg
AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trials in San Francisco
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The ghost of Winchester Mystery House
Here's why we may see a 'red mirage' or blue mirage' on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News