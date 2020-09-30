Dog rescued from Zogg Fire rides co-pilot with CAL FIRE crew

Firefighters say the dog came out of one of the homes they were protecting, just west of Redding, and joined the efforts for the rest of the night.
As of Wednesday morning, the Zogg Fire had burned 51,955 acres and was 7% contained, according to CAL FIRE.
Fire crews gave the dog some water and and say he's been with them since.
According to the Haven Humane Society Facebook page, the dog's owner has been identified but they are attempting to contact them. If you have information to help reunite the pair, please call 530-241-2550.
Also rescued in the Zogg Fire are these two tiny kittens seen here on Twitter.
These kittens are lucky that news photographers have good ears and managed to locate and rescue them at the #zoggfire @CALFIRESHU has the latest information on evacuations. pic.twitter.com/YC3Rq7hWyy— Linda Takahashi (@takahmama) September 28, 2020
MAP: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
- LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Video shows smoke, flames in wine country as Glass Incident, other fires rage
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire