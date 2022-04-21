Starved mountain lion orphan found in San Mateo Co. making recovery at Oakland Zoo

Rose CUBdate: this orphaned mountain lion's energy has improved!



Yesterday, we removed her IV catheter and her collar. She's gaining weight and feistier than ever.



We will be rechecking her blood and weight Thursday. We'll keep you posted on this little fighter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XgoC9Wxsfg — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) April 19, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The severely malnourished and emaciated mountain lion cub that was recently discovered in the San Francisco area is recovering well at the Oakland Zoo, according to wildlife teams with the zoo.Video posted to the zoo's Twitter account Tuesday included the orphaned cub, nicknamed "Rose, showing off her best loud roar in her rehab facility.Hikers first spotted the mountain lion cub in San Mateo County earlier this month. The Oakland Zoo took her in because she was really thin, and the veterinarian staff says she is slowly regaining energy, according to zoo officials.The cub still has to find a permanent home since she is not able go back into the wild due to a lack of basic survival skills.There is no space left at the Oakland Zoo, so staff there have been working to find a suitable facility once she is healthy, the zoo said.