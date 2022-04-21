wild animals

Starved mountain lion orphan found in San Mateo Co. making recovery at Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The severely malnourished and emaciated mountain lion cub that was recently discovered in the San Francisco area is recovering well at the Oakland Zoo, according to wildlife teams with the zoo.

Video posted to the zoo's Twitter account Tuesday included the orphaned cub, nicknamed "Rose, showing off her best loud roar in her rehab facility.



Hikers first spotted the mountain lion cub in San Mateo County earlier this month. The Oakland Zoo took her in because she was really thin, and the veterinarian staff says she is slowly regaining energy, according to zoo officials.

The cub still has to find a permanent home since she is not able go back into the wild due to a lack of basic survival skills.

There is no space left at the Oakland Zoo, so staff there have been working to find a suitable facility once she is healthy, the zoo said.

