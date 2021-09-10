Officer's quick action saves choking infant outside Mountain View In-N-Out Burger

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10849336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Life-saving measures by a rookie San Jose officer made all the difference during a raging apartment fire in San Jose on Tuesday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A Mountain View patrol officer jumped into action earlier this week and helped save a choking infant at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant.Around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Officer Garcia responded to a call that the baby was choking outside the restaurant located on the 1100 block of Rengstorff Avenue.An image in the video above shows the officer performing CPR after rushing over to find the child was not breathing or moving.He did chest compressions for several minutes, finally getting the baby to breathe again.Mountain View fire personnel arrived on scene quickly afterwards and conducted follow-up medical care, ultimately helping transport the baby to a local hospital for treatment.He has since been released and is back home with his family."I am so proud of the quick actions that were taken to help this littlest Mountain View resident," said Chief Chris Hsiung. "It is a good feeling to know we have someone like Officer Garcia ever ready to help our community in a time of need."