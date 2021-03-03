Coronavirus California

Bay Area exodus: Where is everyone going and why?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New data from the United States Postal Service shows people moving out of the Bay Area to less restrictive parts of the state amid the ongoing pandemic.

There are also growing movements out of state to places like Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and more.

The executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, Jeff Bellisario, is discussing the exodus of Bay Area residents amid the pandemic and where everyone is going.

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview with ABC7's Kristen Sze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysocial distancingbay areaface maskmoneycoronavirus californiacoronavirushousingmovinghousing marketreal estate
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LIVE: Gov. Newsom speaks at LA County vaccine clinic
Solutions for students struggling with distance learning
Some Bay Area youth athletic coaches eligible for COVID vaccine
COVID-19 updates: More Bay Area counties enter red tier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom speaks at LA County vaccine clinic
Stimulus update: House votes on COVID relief bill | LIVE
Storm brings wintry showers, thunderstorms to Bay Area
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
Arrest made in attack on 75-year-old Asian man in Oakland
Cecilia Vega's journey from the Bay Area to the White House
CA storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
Show More
SFUSD superintendent announces retirement
Why Harry and Meghan's son Archie is not a prince
SF Uber driver attacked by passenger over request to wear mask
Communities hit hard by COVID more hesitant to return to school
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
More TOP STORIES News