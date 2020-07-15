East Bay school district prepares to resume classes by distance learning next fall

More and more Bay Area School Districts are adopting a distance learning model as the state grapples with an increase in novel coronavirus cases. Some parents are relieved, others are exasperated.
RELATED: Expect face masks, social distancing, possible 'hybrid' learning when kids return to classrooms, CA superintendent says
Guidance for opening CA schools includes physical distancing, staff face mask requirement
Last week West Contra Costa Unified School District with 28,000 students opted to kickoff the school year with only remote learning
.
Spokesperson Marcus Walton said, "There were more than 3,000 people at our townhall last Friday night who came out to hear about the framework, and from our initial feedback, more than 50% are OK with the framework. Obviously it's not the best situation for everyone."
Berkeley, Oakland, and Los Angeles are all starting with distance-learning only as well.
RELATED: Teachers, parents concerned over San Francisco and Oakland's plans to start distance learning this fall
That's in sharp contrast to Orange County where the Board of Education just last night approved re-opening schools in the fall without mandatory masks or social distancing.
"The health and safety of the children come first and teachers and administrators," said Nicole Gauthier, who has a tenth grader. "It's changing day by day and it doesn't seem to be getting better, it's getting worse so I think we need to take that into consideration."
Middle school teacher Jennifer Riggs said, "The reality of a student to wear a mask, stay 6 feet away, to wash their hands is kind of nonsensical. I am anxious to be with the kids one on one but I don't want to get sick either."
RELATED: San Francisco health officials release school reopening guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic
Some school officials say it's up to the community to make schools safer.
Walton said, "If people wear masks, wash their hands and commit to social distancing we wouldn't be in the situation right now."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US