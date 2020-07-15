Education

East Bay school district prepares to resume classes by distance learning next fall

By Leslie Brinkley
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The massive Mt Diablo Unified School District with 31,000 students from Clayton to Concord to Pacheco will be opening schools for the fall without "opening" school buildings. Starting Aug. 13, students will resume classes via distance learning only.

More and more Bay Area School Districts are adopting a distance learning model as the state grapples with an increase in novel coronavirus cases. Some parents are relieved, others are exasperated.

RELATED: Expect face masks, social distancing, possible 'hybrid' learning when kids return to classrooms, CA superintendent says

Guidance for opening CA schools includes physical distancing, staff face mask requirement

Last week West Contra Costa Unified School District with 28,000 students opted to kickoff the school year with only remote learning
.
Spokesperson Marcus Walton said, "There were more than 3,000 people at our townhall last Friday night who came out to hear about the framework, and from our initial feedback, more than 50% are OK with the framework. Obviously it's not the best situation for everyone."

Berkeley, Oakland, and Los Angeles are all starting with distance-learning only as well.

RELATED: Teachers, parents concerned over San Francisco and Oakland's plans to start distance learning this fall


That's in sharp contrast to Orange County where the Board of Education just last night approved re-opening schools in the fall without mandatory masks or social distancing.

"The health and safety of the children come first and teachers and administrators," said Nicole Gauthier, who has a tenth grader. "It's changing day by day and it doesn't seem to be getting better, it's getting worse so I think we need to take that into consideration."

Middle school teacher Jennifer Riggs said, "The reality of a student to wear a mask, stay 6 feet away, to wash their hands is kind of nonsensical. I am anxious to be with the kids one on one but I don't want to get sick either."

RELATED: San Francisco health officials release school reopening guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic

Some school officials say it's up to the community to make schools safer.

Walton said, "If people wear masks, wash their hands and commit to social distancing we wouldn't be in the situation right now."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationconcordclaytonpachecobuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbay areaface maskschoolscontra costa countyteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Thurmond gives guidance to reopen CA schools
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening and closing
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
How Newsom's announcement affects the Bay Area
HHS Secretary optimistic COVID vaccine could be ready by fall
WATCH SUNDAY: Celebs host 'AIDS Walk: Live at Home'
Masks are mandatory in CA, but whose job is it to enforce?
Bay Area parents get creative with alternative education plans
Show More
Former San Quentin inmate says prison staff hides lack of sanitation
East Palo Alto council members, local volunteers deliver thousands of meals at food drive
Everything allowed to open in CA (and what has to close)
COVID-19: Here's where Bay Area stands compared to rest of CA
1st COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
More TOP STORIES News