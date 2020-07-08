San Francisco health officials release school reopening guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Expect face masks, social distancing, possible 'hybrid' learning when kids return to classrooms, CA superintendent says
Schools in San Francisco closed their doors in March.
"Drawing from the latest data and science, this guidance provides detailed advice on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 for the entire school community - students, families, teachers and staff," said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health. "If everyone does their part by wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing and washing their hands, that will contribute to our progress and to our hope that schools can reopen with modifications."
RELATED: How big will class sizes be in California schools? State superintendent predicts 10 to 15 students
Guidance includes the following:
- Required use of face coverings for staff and students of all ages while on campus
- Recommends stable student cohorts, physical distancing, maximizing outdoor space and limiting non-essential staff and visitors to prevent COVID-19 transmission
- Arrange desks so they all face the same direction
- Measures regarding hand washing, healthy hygiene practices, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces
- Reduce hallway traffic by having teachers rotate through classrooms instead of students
- Prioritize bringing back " students who are likely to experience the greatest negative impacts from not being able to attend school in-person"
- Consider asking students who travel out of the area to self-quarantine at home for 10 to 14 days before coming back to class
- Limit occupancy of bathrooms, locker rooms, other shared spaces
- Recommends that each school have a designated COVID-19 staff liaison to be the single point of contact for questions or concerns around practices, protocols or potential exposure
The guidance was developed by DPH with input from SFUSD, the Archdiocese of San Francisco and independent private schools.
Schools are not yet allowed to reopen in the city.
You can see more details about the new guidance here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US