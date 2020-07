San Francisco health officials release school reopening guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic

Guidance includes the following:

Required use of face coverings for staff and students of all ages while on campus



Recommends stable student cohorts, physical distancing, maximizing outdoor space and limiting non-essential staff and visitors to prevent COVID-19 transmission





Arrange desks so they all face the same direction



Measures regarding hand washing, healthy hygiene practices, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces



Reduce hallway traffic by having teachers rotate through classrooms instead of students



Prioritize bringing back " students who are likely to experience the greatest negative impacts from not being able to attend school in-person"



Consider asking students who travel out of the area to self-quarantine at home for 10 to 14 days before coming back to class



Limit occupancy of bathrooms, locker rooms, other shared spaces





Recommends that each school have a designated COVID-19 staff liaison to be the single point of contact for questions or concerns around practices, protocols or potential exposure

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco health officials on Wednesday released interim guidance to prepare to welcome students back to school, possibly in the fall, if conditions allow amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Schools in San Francisco closed their doors in March."Drawing from the latest data and science, this guidance provides detailed advice on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 for the entire school community - students, families, teachers and staff," said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health. "If everyone does their part by wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing and washing their hands, that will contribute to our progress and to our hope that schools can reopen with modifications."The guidance was developed by DPH with input from SFUSD, the Archdiocese of San Francisco and independent private schools.Schools are not yet allowed to reopen in the city.You can see more details about the new guidance here.