Clear skies pave way for families to enjoy snow on Mt. Diablo

Many Bay Area residents went up to Mt. Diablo ion Wednesday to enjoy the recent snowfall.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- It was finally a clear day across the Bay Area for many to enjoy the recent snowfall on Mt. Diablo. Crews had paved the roads leading up to the mountain where dozens of families went up to enjoy the snow.

"Wednesdays are our adventure days," said Rebeca Cullinan, preschool teacher from San Francisco. "We packed the bus early this morning, and head out here. We brought some cardboard for sledding and having a blast."

Cullinan said the clear weather made it easier to pick Wednesday as the day to head up to Mt. Diablo. She says it gave her class a chance to see something not normally seen in the Bay Area.

"It is a couple of our kids first time seeing snow which is really fun," she said. "We came with a list. We wanted to have a snowball fight, make a snowman and do some sledding."

Sledding was probably the most popular activity, popular enough to skip school.

"Mostly sledding," said Brandi Deassis with her daughter Sofina. "This is something that we talked about when we saw it and thought today would be a perfect day to do it. And we are actually missing art class."

Park Rangers reopened the trails to get to the summit, but traffic is still being stopped at juniper campground. They say the top summit parking lot is covered in ice. They say temperatures have been in the low 30s all day. However, it didn't stop many from enjoying the day.

"Very appreciative," Deassis said. "We needed this. We needed the snow, we needed the rain."

