Police investigating possible murder-suicide at Danville home

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- There were a lot of questions Wednesday from nearby neighbors on why detectives are investigating a home off Larkwood Circle in Danville.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating a possible murder-suicide.

The call came in at around 5:30 p.m. with dispatch audio indicating it was a welfare check at a home.

Several officers were on scene taping off the residence.

Long-time resident Mike Quinata said he's in shock and is still processing something like this happening so close to home.

"This is shocking to the neighborhood, I have kids here..." Quinata said. "As far as processing, you really can't process it because I don't think we've even had anything as far as murder-suicide."

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said there's no threat to the public - but did not say if there had been any arrests.

Investigators say more information will be released at a later time.

