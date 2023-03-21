'My Goodness': Here's how two customers helped Oakland ice cream shop fix machine

Bear Silber, the owner of "My Goodness" ice cream in Oakland, shared an Instagram story about two customers who helped him fix his ice cream machine.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two community members in the East Bay lent a helping hand to an Oakland business owner.

Bear Silber, the owner of "My Goodness" ice cream in Oakland, shared a cheerful Instagram story about two customers who helped fix his ice cream machine.

Silber said his ice cream machine's motor caused the malfunction. That same day it went out, two of his regular customers, Melton and Eric, came in and offered for him to hop in their car and they get the part together.

"So we all jump in to go to O'Reilly's," Silber said in the video. "We get the thing that I need, the claw, and I say, 'Hey are you guys hungry?' We go over to Ahn's, get some burgers, to get back to working on the machine."

After hours of working on it, and a few trips to the store, they were able to get the machine up and running.

"The willingness for them to jump right in and help was phenomenal," Silber told ABC7 News. "Definitely saved the day, saved my week, you know? And it allowed me to serve every other customer that week."

Silber said it happened a couple of months ago, but he decided to share the story last week as a thank you.

Both men also received a gift certificate to the ice cream shop.

