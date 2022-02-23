funny video

Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Reporter's mom crashes his live shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No matter how old you get, your mom will always be your biggest fan - and that's definitely true for this journalist.

WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.

"That's my mom, hold on," he deadpans to his photographer.

"Hi, baby!" his mom Sandi yells and waves out the window as she pulls into view of his live shot.

The two have a brief exchange, with an exasperated Harris telling her "I'm out here trying to work right now!"

Undeterred, she blows him a kiss before pulling away.

Harris posted video of his mom's little visit on social media, writing "Typical Sandi."

The video has gone viral, getting more than 500,000 views on his Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingohiomotherhoodfunny videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNNY VIDEO
Meet the Buscias, everyone's favorite Polish grandmas!
Distraught girl thinks mom's passport proves she's an alien
NYPD officers attempt Louisiana pronunciations during Ida recovery
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
TOP STORIES
Homeless woman killed in SF freeway overpass fire
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Illegal fireworks display on Bay Bridge halts traffic
Suspect arrested in connection to more than 50 Bay Area burglaries
Lawsuit claims LAPD jailed wrong person for nearly 2 weeks
Hail storm turns Bay Area into winter wonderland
US says Russian forces 'as ready as they can be' to invade
Show More
LA may soon be easing indoor mask mandate, county official says
Judge in case against Bay Area heiress refuses to seal settlement
SF judge throws out plea deals for 3 NorCal militia members
Homeless grateful but concerned over Santa Rosa warming shelters
16-year-old found dead in SF alley identified
More TOP STORIES News