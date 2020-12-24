Coronavirus California

Napa carolers gather in defiance of state lockdown order

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A group of carolers gathered in Napa Wednesday night in defiance of the state's lockdown order.

About 40 people, most of them not wearing masks, gathered at Veteran's Park for a "Defy Newsom Christmas Caroling Event." They wanted to show support for the Napa business community and highlight what they see as inconsistencies in the state's restrictions.

"So for Christmas, we are not supposed to sing but we can go shopping. So there's a whole bunch of it's OK to do this and not OK to do this so when is it OK?" said Kelly Heath, California Assembly.

Actor Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for hosting similar large gatherings in Southern California. About 100 people, few if any wearing masks, showed up for a caroling event at a mall in Thousand Oaks Tuesday night.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynapagavin newsomholidaycoronavirus californiasingingchristmascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
COVID-19 updates: More than 50% of Calif. ICU patients have coronavirus
Graton Casino planning private 4,000-person NYE party
California surpasses 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California surpasses 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Graton Casino planning private 4,000-person NYE party
SJ church fined for defying health order got $340K from taxpayers
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
'Mom's worth it': US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds today, rainy Christmas
Show More
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
LIST: Best drive-by holiday light displays in Bay Area
Bay Area guide to takeout, delivery holiday dinners
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
COVID-19 updates: More than 50% of Calif. ICU patients have coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News