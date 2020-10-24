CAL FIRE responding to brush fire in Napa County, estimated at 40 to 50 acres

RELATED: Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in CA history
#POPEFIRE CAL FIRE LNU crews are on scene of a Vegetation Fire in the area of Lower Chiles Valley Rd x Chiles Pope Valley Rd in Napa County. Fire is currently 25-30 acres, Road closure on Chiles Pope Valley Rd between Pope Canyon Rd and Lower Chiles Valley Rd. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/CiaFTmyaqT— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 24, 2020
As of 5p.m. the Pope Fire was estimated at 25 to 30 acres in size. Then at 5:45p.m., it has grown to 40 to 50 acres.
This fire in the North Bay comes as the Bay Area braces for critical wildfire conditions and some of the season's most powerful winds this weekend.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning that takes effect Sunday morning because of the dry, windy conditions that are expected.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco said the winds could rival what was seen during some of the hardest-hit wildfire seasons in the Bay Area in years past.
"It could rival the Kincade Fire of last year and wine country fire on 2017," said Nicco. "That's how fast the winds are going to be."
The focus is on a 48-hour window from 11 a.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Lower elevations could see wind gusts up to 50 mph between 4 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.
In the mountains, gusts could reach 70 mph, Nicco added.
🚨🚨#GOESWest satellite picking up the #PopeFire 🔥near Angwin in Napa County. #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/h6xD6lptXq— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 23, 2020
Time-lapse from @AlertWildfire cams showing the developing #PopeFire Nearby weather obs don't show strong winds at this time. #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/QBfJcByFLZ— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 23, 2020
