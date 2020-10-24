CAL FIRE responding to brush fire in Napa County, estimated at 40 to 50 acres

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE crews are responding a brush fire in Napa County Friday evening near Lower Chiles Valley Road and Chiles Pope Valley road.

As of 5p.m. the Pope Fire was estimated at 25 to 30 acres in size. Then at 5:45p.m., it has grown to 40 to 50 acres.

This fire in the North Bay comes as the Bay Area braces for critical wildfire conditions and some of the season's most powerful winds this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning that takes effect Sunday morning because of the dry, windy conditions that are expected.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco said the winds could rival what was seen during some of the hardest-hit wildfire seasons in the Bay Area in years past.

"It could rival the Kincade Fire of last year and wine country fire on 2017," said Nicco. "That's how fast the winds are going to be."

The focus is on a 48-hour window from 11 a.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Lower elevations could see wind gusts up to 50 mph between 4 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

In the mountains, gusts could reach 70 mph, Nicco added.

Stay with ABC7 for more on this developing story.





