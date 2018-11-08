Ranch Market, one of at least three Napa County businesses owned by parents of Alaina Housley, who died in the #ThousandOaksShooting this morning. Staff knew her well. Very somber inside. #abc7now Prominent family. Beloved young woman. pic.twitter.com/7eo58x0eGf — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 8, 2018

A young woman from Napa was one of the 12 people killed in a shooting that broke out at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night. Ventura County sheriff's officials said there were reports of shots fired at the bar and club.Eighteen-year-old Alaina Housley graduated from Vintage High School earlier this year. Her family says she was a promising student at Pepperdine University with plans to study law.The Principial of Vintage High School tells ABC7 News that Housely's mom was a teacher at the school and that her father owner a local market.Adam Housley, a former Fox News correspondent, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, an actress known for the 1990s TV series "Sister Sister," said their niece was killed at the bar where she had gone line dancing with friends.The couple had been frantically searching for Alaina since the early morning hours in the wake of the deadly shooting. In a statement they said: "Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."Alaina was bright, popular and well-loved, a student who had a 4.5 grade-point average since junior high school and earned college scholarships, said her grandfather, Art Housley.She played soccer and tennis all through high school, studied piano and violin, and sang, he said."She's a really good kid," he said, fighting tears, before her relatives learned their fears of her death were true. "Everybody loves her."Authorities say a gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff's sergeant, Wednesday night at the bar, which is popular among college students in the area.