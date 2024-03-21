Ever wanted to be an astronaut? NASA is now accepting applications for Artemis moon mission

NASA is now accepting applications for new astronauts who could end up where no humans have gone before.

There's a long list of requirements.

Among them, you must have a master's degree in a STEM field, which is science, technology, engineering, or math, from an accredited institution.

In addition, applicants must have a minimum of three years of related professional experience, and the ability to complete NASA's long-duration flight physical.

Selected astronauts will join NASA's Artemis program which is preparing to land the first woman and the next man on the moon.

They will explore and conduct experiments at the lunar south pole where humans have never been.

There are also plans to travel to Mars.