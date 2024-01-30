NatGeo's top 20 travel locations featured in 'Best of the World 2024'

National Geographic announced their list of top travel destinations in "Best of the World 2024."

National Geographic's team of experts and editors around the globe makes the list each year.

"National Geographic is synonymous with the best in travel, adventure and exploration, and now our editors are sharing the full breadth of their insight across a variety of categories with our fans all over the world," said Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Content. "Whether through the pages of National Geographic magazine, @NatGeo on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube, our Best of the World franchise has the power to ignite the explorer in everyone, from the professional traveler to the family looking for their next adventure."

It's not just locations that the "Best of the World" offers, it's also including wellness retreats, hotels, cultural gems, and restaurants.

Their goal was to find things to do that were "worth building a trip around."

"This year, we wanted to give travelers more ideas than ever before to jumpstart their travel planning for 2024 and beyond, so we grew our lists to include curated hotels, restaurants, wellness retreats and cultural spots that we believe are worth getting on a plane for, and gear that will make your travels smoother. And because we know that people can also be a great source of inspiration, we're sharing our picks for Travelers of the Year-those individuals who, through their example, make us all want to get out there and experience something new," said Nathan Lump, National Geographic's Editor-in-Chief.

BEST OF THE WORLD 2024 Categories:

TOP 20 TRAVEL EXPERIENCES

- A selection of must-do adventures right now. From the total eclipse in Niagara Falls in April to glacier treks in Chile, this year's highlights include a ranking system - another first. The full list of animal-watching, rapid-rafting and road-trip experiences can be found at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld.

WORTH A TRIP:

Hotels, Restaurants, Cultural Spots and Wellness Retreats - The definitive guide to the best hotels, restaurants, cultural gems and wellness retreats to plan your trips around in 2024. Each of these places is a gateway to a destination, helping travelers explore the culture, history, landscape or wildlife in a deeper and richer way.

TRAVELERS OF THE YEAR

- Global trendsetters who inspire individuals to explore and experience the best of the world. From PastaGrannies to Liliana Palma Santos to Dolly Parton, these creatives, guides, influencers and adventurers excel at exciting people about the wonders of our world, illuminating diverse cultures and showing them how to travel smarter.

GEAR OF THE YEAR

- 18 expert-approved innovative products every traveler will want to pack, whether the next big trip involves a first-class ticket or a full tank of gas. With tips from pro cyclists to adventure photographers on everything from bike racks to binoculars, Gear of the Year highlights the latest equipment travelers will be most excited to take with them in 2024.

You can also find new content on YouTube with a three-part series on three different locations featured in the "Best of the World" guide.

"Best of the World 2024" is available online now at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld.