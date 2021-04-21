earth day

'Secrets of the Whales' debuts Earth Day on Disney+

By Alicia Vitarelli
EMBED <>More Videos

'Secrets of the Whales' debuts Earth Day on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA -- A fascinating National Geographic docuseries called "Secrets of the Whales" premieres on Disney+ Thursday.

The incredible four-part series follows various whale species across 24 locations around the globe.

The project is a love letter to our oceans, our planet and the beautiful species.

"It is the most ambitious project of my career," award-winning wildlife photographer Brian Skerry said. "I've been with National Geographic for 23 years and exploring the world's oceans for over four decades."

Executive produced by Academy Award-winning director James Cameron and narrated by Oscar nominee Sigourney Weaver, the series is split into four episodes focusing individually on orcas (killer whales), humpbacks and belugas, with the final episode featuring both sperm whales and narwhals.

"When you see them underwater, you see that they have rich lives and complex behaviors," Skerry said. "We looked at their culture, their ancestral traditions and how they pass them on, but also the emotions that they exhibit, their personality, joy and grief and gameplay. They have singing competitions and all of these really cool things that mirror human society in many ways."

Skerry also found that where geography changes, so does whale culture.

"Whales are doing things differently depending on where in the world they live, or what they've been taught by other generations," he said. "To me, that was a bit of a game-changer."

He filmed before the pandemic and says the lessons he learned were truly powerful.

"During this last year, I reflected on those moments with the whales," Skerry said. "What I realized is that the whales taught me or reminded me of what I already know, and that is that family is important, community is important. We need each other."

National Geographic's "Secrets of the Whales" premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Thursday, April 22.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic Partners and this ABC station.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiawhaleearth dayentertainmentdocumentarynatgeodisney+ streaming serviceanimals
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
Company's mushroom leather aims to reduce fashion's carbon footprint
SPONSORED: Crucial tips to recycle right in Oakland
The Reclaimed Room highlights beautiful art with a message
18-year-old activist leads charge against climate 'apocalypse'
TOP STORIES
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News