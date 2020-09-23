Society

House passes bill that would make natural hair discrimination illegal nationwide

By Jacqueline Lauren Yates, Good Morning America
It's been more than a year since California became the first state to pass a law banning natural hair discrimination.

On Monday, the organization behind The CROWN Act (Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), which ensures protection against race-based hair discrimination, said the U.S. House of Representatives passed a similar bill ending hair discrimination.

The federal bill will now move on to the U.S. Senate. "We are one step closer to ending #hairdiscrimination nationwide," The CROWN Act tweeted after the news.



Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and the Congressional Black Caucus have been leading the charge for the bill's approval.

"I'm proud to have introduced this legislation and thank my colleagues @RepBarbaraLee @RepMarciaFudge @RepPressley for their contributions to this bill and for wearing their own crowns with pride and dignity," Richmond said in a statement.

California Rep. Barbara Lee also chimed in after the bill passed. Along with a moving video featuring several images of herself wearing natural hairstyles, she said, "No one should feel forced to change their natural hair. I've been rocking my crown for decades and everybody should feel empowered to rock theirs too."



California state senator Holly J. Mitchell was instrumental in getting the bill passed in California in 2019. Following her efforts, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, Washington and Maryland -- in addition to municipalities in Cincinnati as well as Montgomery County, Maryland -- have also passed laws banning natural hair discrimination.

"Until Congress is able to recognize that the quality of my work as an employee or student is based on what's inside my head and not how I choose to wear my hair, we will continue the state-by-state strategy to pass the CROWN Act in every state in our nation," Mitchell previously told GMA.



RELATED: National Crown Day: 7 states have passed laws to ban natural hair discrimination

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar also shared the news on Twitter. "For far too long, Black women have been penalized for simply existing as themselves - that ends today," she said, adding, "This passage is long overdue, but an important step forward to combat racial discrimination."

July 3 has also been declared "National Crown Day."

Read this story on GoodMorningAmerica.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhairhair stylingdiscriminationhouse of representativesabc newslawsafrican americanscongressgood morning americahairstyles
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
9 counties change colors on CA reopening map
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to announce 'major' environmental initiative
Grand jury will present report on Breonna Taylor case today
Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US
Bay Area pilot program pairs police with mental health experts
Gyms in danger of closing with approval of indoor workouts delayed
Show More
Napa residents angered by county plans for shelter in city center
Parents defend video of 6-month-old son waterskiing
Cindy McCain speaks out after endorsing Biden
NFL legend Gale Sayers dies at 77
Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand
More TOP STORIES News