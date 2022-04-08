Pets & Animals

Bear punches its way out of North Carolina family's car

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina family woke up and found a bear stuck inside of their car.

Ashely McGowin of Buncombe County said she let her dogs outside, like she does every morning, but this morning she saw something quite unusual.

She took out her phone and started recording as a bear forced its way out through the front windshield of her car.

After the momma bear was finished with the car, she and her two cubs walked off.

McGowin's insurance company confirmed the car was damaged severely enough to be deemed a total loss.
