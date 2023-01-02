Baby born minutes into new year might be Bay Area's first of 2023

The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1.

Baby Ezekiel Laviolette was born at 12:06 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center, becoming the first "Baby New Year" in the Bay Area for Kaiser Permanente, and possibly the entire Bay Area.

Baby Ezekiel Laviolette was born at 12:06 a.m. at the Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center, becoming the first "Baby New Year" in the Bay Area for Kaiser Permanente, and possibly the entire Bay Area.

He is s the first child for his proud parents, Eric and Allison Laviolette of Pleasant Hill. Ezekiel weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces and all are doing well!

Kaiser Permanente Spokesman Karl Sonkin said two other births occurred early in 2023 at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, with one baby born at 12:20 a.m. and another just after, at 12:21 a.m.

At least two other Bay Area babies were born in the first hour of the new year. A baby was born at North Bay Center for Women's Health in Fairfield at 12:32 a.m., and a baby boy was delivered at 12:34 a.m. at Marin General Hospital, according to the charge nurses at both locations.

