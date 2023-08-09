New York doctor accused of drugging, filming rape allegedly assaulted victim in SF, prosecutors say

There is a search for more victims after a New York doctor has been charged with filming his alleged sexual abuse of hospital patients.

Authorities say there is a search for more possible victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A doctor with ties to the Bay Area has been accused of drugging and assaulting patients and recording the assaults, and now there is a search for more victims.

Zhi Alan Cheng, 33, was in a New York courtroom on Monday where he was charged with 50 new counts- including rape, sexual abuse, assault, misdemeanor drug possession and unlawful surveillance.

The charges are based on Cheng's encounters with six women - including patients.

RELATED: New York City doctor accused of drugging, filming rape victims at home, hospital

But prosecutors say there are videos of assaults involving at least six other unidentified women in hotels or homes in New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Thailand.

In the Bay Area, Cheng completed his residency at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.

He was also a third year resident at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live