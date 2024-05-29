MA fugitive known as the 'Bad Breath Rapist' arrested in Bay Area after 16 years on the run

A man known as the "Bad Breath Rapist," who was found guilty in 2007 of the rape and kidnapping of a young woman in Massachusetts, was arrested in Danville, California.

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Massachusetts fugitive known as the "Bad Breath Rapist" who had been on the run for 16 years has been arrested in the East Bay.

Tuen Kit Lee was arrested Tuesday in Danville. He was found guilty of the kidnapping and rape of a young woman in Massachusetts. But he fled during his trial in 2007.

The media had dubbed Lee the "Bad Breath Rapist" because that was how his victim was able to identify him.

Officials say earlier this year, images on social media showed a man who investigators believed was Lee.

They connected those images to a home in Diablo.

Authorities confirmed Lee's identity through fingerprints.

He's being held in the East Bay pending his extradition to Massachusetts.