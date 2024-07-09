Bay Area man in France accused of raping woman in Pennsylvania in 2013 can be extradited to US

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A French court has ruled a Bay Area native accused of raping a woman at the Gettysburg College campus in Pennsylvania in 2013 -- can be extradited to the United States.

Ian Cleary, 31, of Saratoga has been detained since April.

Investigators say he stalked the victim at a party, followed her back to her dorm, then sexually assaulted her.

They reopened the case in 2020 when the victim received several messages appearing to be from Cleary, including one that read, "So, I raped you."

It's not clear when Cleary will be brought back to the United States.

He has refused to be extradited, which will slow the process.