u.s. & world

Family mourns loss of Bay Area native who died after being shoved in front of NY subway train

EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area native killed after man pushes her in front of NY train

NEW YORK (KGO) -- An East Bay family says they are in a state of shock trying to comprehend the loss of a loved one in a senseless act of violence.

Police say 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go was shoved onto the tracks in front of an oncoming New York City subway train at the 42nd Street-Times Square station on Saturday.

Go was born in Berkeley and grew up in Fremont.

She graduated from American High and from UCLA, and later moved to New York to attend business school.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect in custody after fatal NYC subway push
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has new information on the victim who was shoved on the tracks and killed by an oncoming train - and the suspect who is now in police custody.



Police have arrested Simon Martial, a homeless man, in connection with the fatal shove.

He's undergoing a mental evaluation, but Martial is expected to be arraigned on murder charges.

Go's family released a statement saying in part that Michelle was "beautiful" and "brilliant," and that they are "in a state of shock."

You can read the full statement here:

"We are in a state of shock and grieving the loss of our daughter, sister, and friend. We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died. She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others. Her life was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence, and we pray that she gets the justice she deserves. Thank you for your condolences. We ask the media to please respect our privacy during this very difficult time."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfremontberkeleytrain accidentsubwaysubway crimewoman killedu.s. & worldtrainsinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
A look back at Dr. King's visits, impact in the Bay Area
Jewish community strives to 'stay strong' after Texas synagogue terror
Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
TOP STORIES
A look back at Dr. King's visits, impact in the Bay Area
Pleasant Hill seek help finding missing 15-year-old boy
VIDEO: Drivers spin donuts on Oakland freeway during sideshow
Could CA see more tsunami threats from submarine volcanoes?
Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train
Here's why teens 12-17 have the highest COVID rate in SF
COVID-19 updates: US still waiting for omicron peak
Show More
Bay Area celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King Jr
Videos show flooding, damage after tsunami waves hit Bay Area
French bulldog robbed from East Bay owner, police say
Tsunami advisory scare is a wake-up call for Bay Area, experts say
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
More TOP STORIES News