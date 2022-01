Family mourns loss of Bay Area native who died after being shoved in front of NY subway train

EMBED >More News Videos NJ Burkett has new information on the victim who was shoved on the tracks and killed by an oncoming train - and the suspect who is now in police custody.

NEW YORK (KGO) -- An East Bay family says they are in a state of shock trying to comprehend the loss of a loved one in a senseless act of violence.Police say 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go was shoved onto the tracks in front of an oncoming New York City subway train at the 42nd Street-Times Square station on Saturday.Go was born in Berkeley and grew up in Fremont.She graduated from American High and from UCLA, and later moved to New York to attend business school.Police have arrested Simon Martial, a homeless man, in connection with the fatal shove.He's undergoing a mental evaluation, but Martial is expected to be arraigned on murder charges.Go's family released a statement saying in part that Michelle was "beautiful" and "brilliant," and that they are "in a state of shock."You can read the full statement here: