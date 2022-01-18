Family mourns loss of Bay Area native who died after being shoved in front of NY subway train

Police say 40-year-old Michelle Alyssa Go was shoved onto the tracks in front of an oncoming New York City subway train at the 42nd Street-Times Square station on Saturday.
Go was born in Berkeley and grew up in Fremont.
She graduated from American High and from UCLA, and later moved to New York to attend business school.
Police have arrested Simon Martial, a homeless man, in connection with the fatal shove.
He's undergoing a mental evaluation, but Martial is expected to be arraigned on murder charges.
Go's family released a statement saying in part that Michelle was "beautiful" and "brilliant," and that they are "in a state of shock."
You can read the full statement here:
"We are in a state of shock and grieving the loss of our daughter, sister, and friend. We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died. She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others. Her life was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence, and we pray that she gets the justice she deserves. Thank you for your condolences. We ask the media to please respect our privacy during this very difficult time."